Republican Del. David Yancey wins blind drawing

Democrat Shelly Simonds and Republican David Yancey

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC/AP) - Republican incumbent Delegate David Yancey won a 50-50 drawing for House District 94, capping off weeks of recounts, ties, and uncertainty over who would control the House of Delegates and who would represent the Newport News district.

Virginia election officials conducted the blind drawing Thursday morning. Two film canisters were placed in a ceramic bowl, one with Yancey's name, and the other with Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds in the other.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the first canister was pulled out of the bowl, opened and showed the name of the winner: David Yancey.

The drawing was the latest dramatic twist in a November election that saw Democrats wipe out a 66-34 advantage held by Republicans in the House.

The original election results had Yancey winning by a slim margin. Simonds challenged with a recount, which showed that she had one with a single vote. The following day when the election was to be certified, the Yancey team asked that an overvote that had been thrown out be reconsidered as a vote for the Republican. The judges overseeing the recount agreed, which resulted in the tie.

As such, Republicans maintain control of the House of Delegates, 51-49.

But an ultimate resolution could still be far away. Simonds could push for a second recount.

