Republican in tied 94th District race says time to pick winner

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC/AP) - A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Lawyers for Del. David Yancey on Friday urged elections officials to schedule a random drawing of the winner's name no later than Jan. 9, the day before the legislature reconvenes.

Yancey's lawyers argued that a recount court has already reviewed a single disputed ballot and found it was cast for Yancey. They urged state election officials to deny Democrat Shelly Simonds' motion for reconsideration.

Virginia Republican leaders said the Democrats are trying to "litigate their way to victory" in the race.

GOP House Leader Kirk Cox told reporters Friday that Democrats have caused "politically motivated delays" in deciding the winner of the 94th District.

"They know they're wrong in the law but this is a deliberate strategy," Cox said. "Talk about not following the rules, Democrats have sought to delay and obstruct at every turn."

Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a recount court declared a tie based on the disputed ballot.

If Simonds wins, the partisan split will be 50-50. If Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 majority.

Yancey's lawyers filed several court documents on Friday morning:

Letter to State Board of Elections



Objection to Motion to Reconsider



Objection to Motion to Suspend Order



Memorandum in Support of Objections

