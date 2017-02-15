Robber: 'Get over here, and give me what's in the drawer'

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for a masked person wearing latex gloves who robbed a business Wednesday morning.

Officers said the robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. at Dodge's Chicken, located in the 13100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Two female employees were inside the business when someone wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and blue latex gloves came into the store. He had a white shirt covering his face and head except for his eyes which were gray or hazel.

He told the 38-year-old employee who was working the register: "Get over here and give me what’s in the drawer.”

She opened the register and gave him money.

He kept one hand in his pocket the entire time, only suggesting he had a weapon. Once he had the money, he ran out of the store towards Industrial Park Drive.

Neither the employee working at the register nor her 30-year-old co-worker were hurt.

