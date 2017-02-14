Robbers enter restaurant through drive-thru window, lock employees in freezer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News police are working to track down two suspects that locked two Sonic employees in a freezer during an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. to the Sonic located in the 12700 block of Jefferson Ave. in reference to a robbery.

Arriving officers made contact with one employee as well as a witness inside a car in the drive-thru of Sonic.

The employee told officers she was inside the restaurant when she heard noises and approached the front of the restaurant where she saw her co-worker with his hands up.

Two suspects had entered the store and one was holding her coworker at gunpoint.

The female worker also put her hands up, while the suspects demanded her to open the bottom safe.

After she failed to get the safe open, the suspects taped her hands and placed her inside the freezer.

The victim described both the suspects as black males with skinny builds, standing at around 5'6" to 5'8" and wearing black hoodies, pants and black masks covering their faces.

They took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene. One of the suspects took the male employee's wallet with his ID and one of his credit cards as well.

The male employee stated the suspects also locked him in the freezer as well.

The witness was at the drive thru waiting to order food when she saw the female victim come out of the back of the restaurant with tape on her hands.

None of the victims were injured and the investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 WVEC)