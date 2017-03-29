Rock thrown through police station's window

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEW, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after someone threw a rock through the window of a Newport News police station precinct.

The incident happened some time Tuesday night at the South Precinct Station located at 3303 Jefferson Avenue. Officers found a window on the first floor of the northeast corner of the building had been shattered.

A small rock was recovered on the ground, below the window. It was the only hard object found in the vicinity of the broken glass.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

