Same person sought for convenience store theft, pharmacy robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said the same person who stole money from a convenience store Sunday robbed a pharmacy a short time later.

Investigators released surveillance video showing the person inside 7-Eleven at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police said he stole several rolls of coins from underneath a register after a clerk walked away from the checkout area.

At around 7:15 p.m., investigators said the same person entered Rite Aid, located at 671 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. He asked the clerk if he could exchange coins for dollars for him. The clerk agreed, and he walked to the safe.

Police said the person ran around the counter and grabbed the clerk, pulling him back from the safe. The person took money from the clerk, then left.

Anyone who recognizes the person from the surveillance footage from 7-Eleven or surveillance video from Rite Aid can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

