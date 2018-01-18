School closures cause testing delays, cancellations in Newport News

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Public Schools is canceling exams and making changes to the high school calendar year.

After two rounds of snowfall this week, students missed seven days of school due to weather and road conditions.

The following exam/schedule changes have been made:

All scheduled exams for high school courses are canceled. The semester grades for high school students and middle school students enrolled in these courses will be calculated using first marking period and second marking period grades.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, January 23, 24 and 25, will be full school days for all high school students; the dates were originally exam half-days for high school students.

State mandated Standards of Learning (SOL) tests scheduled to be given to middle and high school students in January will be administered on an amended schedule. Students and families will receive the adjusted SOL test schedules from their schools.

Previously, the school system announced that Monday, January 29, will be a regular school day for all students. The date was originally a Professional Development Day for staff.

Friday, January 26, will remain a teacher workday. Students will not have to report to school.



