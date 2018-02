backpacks12_on shelf.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a folding knife was found at the bottom of a 14-year-old student's bookbag during a search at Heritage High School.

A school resource officer was notified of the incident around 8 a.m. Thursday.

A petition for possession of a weapon at school was obtained.

There's no additional information at this time.

