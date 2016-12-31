Search for suspect in shooting on Vernon Place in Newport News

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police in Newport News are searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting that took place Saturday.

Newport News Dispatch reports the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Vernon Place.

We're told the victim in the incident suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.