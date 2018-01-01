SENIOR ALERT: Police ask for your help to find missing dementia patient

Gerald Adams (Photo: Virginia State Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va . (WVEC) -- A Senior Alert has been issued for an elderly man who has not been seen since New Year's Eve.

Police say 81-year-old Gerald Adams was last seen by family at his home in the 700 block of James Drive at about 9 p.m. on December 31.

Adams, who is 5'9" and weighs 160 pounds, was last seen wearing bedroom slippers, brown pants, a flannel shirt, and a teal color coat.

Police were notified of his disappearance around 11:30 p.m. Police have searched the area with K-9 units, but have been unsuccessful in finding him so far.

Gerald Adams (Photo: Newport News Police)

Adams suffers from dementia and has a history of wandering away from home, including three times this past week. He previously has been found at the Walmart in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

Police worry his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, and he may need medical attention.

If anyone sees Gerald Adams, please call the Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.

RT: #VA Senior Alert ACTIVATION: @NewportNewsPD looking for Gerald H. Adams, 81. Last seen James Drive in @CityofNN. 5'9 & has full beard. Call 911 or #77.

