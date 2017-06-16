Sentencing continued for man who pleaded guilty to 4-year-old's death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 4-year-old girl will have to wait a bit longer to learn his fate.
Carl Michael Cottee Jr. avoided trial when he gave an Alford plea in March to second-degree murder and child abuse in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend's daughter in 2013.
Police found Madyson VanCleave-Hook with a fractured skull inside a home on Sundown Lane. She later died at the hospital.
According to court records, Cottee entered an Alford plea, meaning he admits that there was enough evidence against him for a conviction.
Cottee was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but the sentencing was continued to August 4.
He faces a maximum of 50 years at his sentencing.
