Sentencing continued for man who pleaded guilty to 4-year-old's death

Carl Cottee Jr. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 4-year-old girl will have to wait a bit longer to learn his fate.

Carl Michael Cottee Jr. avoided trial when he gave an Alford plea in March to second-degree murder and child abuse in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend's daughter in 2013.

Police found Madyson VanCleave-Hook with a fractured skull inside a home on Sundown Lane. She later died at the hospital.

According to court records, Cottee entered an Alford plea, meaning he admits that there was enough evidence against him for a conviction.

Cottee was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but the sentencing was continued to August 4.

He faces a maximum of 50 years at his sentencing.

Madyson VanCleave-Hook (Photo: WVEC)

