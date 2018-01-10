Simonds concedes HD 94 race, will run again in 2019

Shelly Simonds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- On the same day the General Assembly begins its 2018 session, the race for House District 94 in Newport News has finally come to an end.

Democrat Shelly Simonds announced she would not seek a second recount in the contentious election that first saw Simonds lose to incumbent Republican David Yancey, then win a recount by one vote, only to have an additional vote added to make it a tie, finally ending with Yancey's name being pulled from a bowl to decide the race.

“It is with great disappointment that I have conceded this election to David Yancey," Simonds said in a statement. "When I called him, I asked him to vote for Medicaid expansion to help the hard-working people of the district without medical care."

Simonds could have challenged the results in a second recount, but instead decided to look ahead to 2019.

"My hope is that next time there won’t be a recount, as I’m today announcing my candidacy for 94th District seat in 2019," Simonds said. "I will center my campaign on the things I know Virginians most care about: health care, education, and reforms that will ensure their voices are heard at the polls."

Yancey will be sworn in Wednesday, helping Republicans secure a narrow 51-49 majority in the House of Delegates.

It is with great disappointment that I am conceding the election to David Yancy. I just tried to make a personal phone call to him and would like to ask him to vote for Medicaid expansion. — Shelly Simonds (@shelly_simonds) January 10, 2018

I have conceded because I do not see any legal pathways forward and I want representation for the 94th district today. — Shelly Simonds (@shelly_simonds) January 10, 2018

© 2018 WVEC-TV