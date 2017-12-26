Simonds to legally challenge 94th District tie

Democrat Shelly Simonds and Republican David Yancey

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Democratic House of Delegates candidate who is currently tied with the Republican incumbent for the 94th District in Newport News is challenging the election recount that resulted in a tie.

The campaign for Shelly Simonds said they are filing a Motion for Reconsideration, asking that last week's three-judge decision be suspended.

Simonds thought she had a one-vote victory over Delegate David Yancey after the recount, but the judges declared a tie after examining a disputed ballot and awarding it to Yancey.

The ballot, a copy of which was obtained by our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, shows both candidates' names are bubbled in for the 94th District race, but Simonds' name has a slash over it.

The State Board of Elections planned to meet Wednesday morning to draw lots and break the tie. It is not clear what impact -- if any -- the Motion for Reconsideration will have on that drawing.

If Simonds' becomes the victor, the House of Delegates will be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

