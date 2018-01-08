Smithfield Foods adds $10K to reward fund in Keir, Chloe Johnson case

Keir Johnson and Chloe Johnson (Photo: Hampton Police Division)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police said Monday that Smithfield Foods donated an additional $10,000 in reward money for information that helps find Keir Johnson and her daughter, Chloe.

The Johnsons last were seen on April 30, 2017 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton. Newport News police found Keir's 2013 black Kia Optima in their city on May 14, 2017.

Keir Johnson worked at Smithfield Foods when she and her daughter disappeared.

In September, the Newport News Police Foundation donated a $25,000 reward for information in the case. The additional money from Smithfield Foods brings the reward fund to $35,000.

“At Smithfield Foods, we consider our employees family, and we have been deeply saddened by the disappearance of Keir Johnson and her daughter,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “It is our hope that these additional funds will encourage someone to come forward with new information that will bring Ms. Johnson and her child home.”

