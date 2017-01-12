Special Prosecutor: No charges for Newport News vice mayor

tina vick.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- After a legal review, a specially appointed prosecutor has concluded that no charges will be brought against Vice Mayor Tina Vick.

Vick was under investigations after an allegation of conflict of interest was made against her by Andrew Shannon.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, Gregory Underwood, was assigned to investigate the case.

"This Office conducted a thorough legal review of each matter and concluded a criminal charge/prosecution in either matter is not warranted. If you require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact me," Underwood wrote in a memo to the judge.

“It is unfortunate that these false allegations were made against me, however through it all, I knew the truth would prevail.” Vick said after the review was released.

