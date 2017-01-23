Superlift for John F. Kennedy carrier under construction

A portion of the under-construction John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier undergoes a superlift at Newport News shipbuilding. (Photo: Huntington Ingalls Industries)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a fascinating look at the construction of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.

Work on the ship is underway at Newport News Shipbuilding. The shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls Industries, posted video on Monday showing part of the carrier being lifted into place.

It's a section that weighs 700 tons! It includes machinery rooms, equipment, and even a barber shop and a post office.

The Kennedy is being built using a new strategy called modular construction. That's when smaller sections of the ship are welded together, and then lifted into dry dock.

The carrier is about 25-percent complete and is scheduled to be delivered to the Navy in 2022.

(© 2017 WVEC)