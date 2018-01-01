Tactical situation in Newport News ends with man found dead

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) – The Newport News Police Department’s SWAT team responded to a report of an armed suicidal person around noon Sunday.

Lou Thurston with the department said the incident happened in the 900 block of Niblik Way in the Kiln Creek area of the city.

Thurston said the individual refused to come out of the home.

Responding officers were unable to establish contact with the person for a significant amount of time.

A robot was sent into the home and found the person dead.

There is no additional information at this time.

