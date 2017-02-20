WVEC
Teenage boy critically hurt in shooting in Denbigh

Staff , WVEC 5:23 PM. EST February 20, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were in Denbigh Monday afternoon where someone shot a 16-year-old boy near a restaurant.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident in the 13700 block of Warwick Boulevard at 3:09 p.m. Emergency workers found the boy outside of Popeyes.

Police said the teenager was hit in the upper part of his body. Medics took him to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

