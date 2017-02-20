Teenage boy critically hurt in shooting in Denbigh

Newport News police found a 16-year-old boy shout outside of Popeys in the 13700 block of Warwick Boulevard on February 20, 2017. (Photo: Jemie Lee, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were in Denbigh Monday afternoon where someone shot a 16-year-old boy near a restaurant.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident in the 13700 block of Warwick Boulevard at 3:09 p.m. Emergency workers found the boy outside of Popeyes.

16yo shot off of Warwick near Popeyes. Witness says guy threw victim on his back & carried him across St #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/dkHoSvgfD0 — Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) February 20, 2017

Police said the teenager was hit in the upper part of his body. Medics took him to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

