Teenage boy critically hurt in shooting in Denbigh

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were in Denbigh Monday afternoon where someone shot a 16-year-old boy near a restaurant.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident in the 13700 block of Warwick Boulevard at 3:09 p.m. Emergency workers found the boy outside of Popeyes.
16yo shot off of Warwick near Popeyes. Witness says guy threw victim on his back & carried him across St #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/dkHoSvgfD0— Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) February 20, 2017
Police said the teenager was hit in the upper part of his body. Medics took him to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
