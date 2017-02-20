Teenage boy critically hurt in shooting outside restaurant in Denbigh

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were in Denbigh Monday afternoon where someone shot a 16-year-old boy outside a restaurant.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at Popeyes in the 13700 block of Warwick Boulevard at 3:09 p.m.

Police said the teenager was hit in the upper part of his body. Medics took him to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

