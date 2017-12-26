Teenager burned while riding bike in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A teenager was burned on Christmas day in Newport News.

According to the Newport News fire department, the teen was riding his bike and playing with a homemade device when it ignited on him.

The incident occurred at the 100 block of Pleasant Court around 3:45 p.m.

The boy suffered burns to his hands, arms and part of his face. He was taken to CHKD. No information has been released about his current condition.

Sabrina Perez thought something serious happened in her neighborhood.

“We thought it was Christmas gone wrong,” Perez says. “I saw about two fire trucks, an ambulance, cops at first then more started coming.”

Right now, fire officials are not saying what that device was, but they believe it was homemade.

Perez says it’s still very scary because she has a young boy of her own.

“It would break my heart to see my son get hurt,” Perez says.

