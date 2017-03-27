Teenager loses foot after being hit by train in Newport News

Police said 16-year-old boy lost his right foot after a train hit him Monday. (Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said 16-year-old boy lost his right foot after a train hit him Monday.

It happened when the boy was trying to cross railroad tracks near Onancock Trail.

Medics were flying the person to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Neighbors say they heard the train whistle for a long time, then someone scream for help. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mcXbSN3UHr — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 27, 2017

Police said 16-year-old boy lost his right foot after a train hit him Monday. (Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

© 2017 WVEC-TV