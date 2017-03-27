WVEC
Teenager loses foot after being hit by train in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 4:31 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said 16-year-old boy lost his right foot after a train hit him Monday.

It happened when the boy was trying to cross railroad tracks near Onancock Trail.

Medics were flying the person to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

 

 

