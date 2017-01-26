WVEC
'Thug Relations' gang members sentenced to life

Staff , WVEC 10:09 PM. EST January 26, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two brothers who were members of a gang called "Thug Relations" have been sentenced to life in prison.

Eric and Herbert Pridgen, of Newport News, were convicted by a federal jury in connection with four murders, robbery, and gun charges. Evidence presented at trial showed the gang was responsible for five murders, numerous drug robberies and shootings.

A third gang member, Maurice McClain, was also convicted.

Three other defendants, Douglas Ashby, Robbie Bowles and Antonio Johnson were charged in the same indictment, but pleaded guilty prior to trial. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


