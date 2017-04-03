Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun, arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police stopped a driver for a tail light that was out, and they wound up making an arrest.
Officers stopped Ambrosio Xavier Fowler around 12:30 a.m. on April 2 near Colony Road and Warwick Boulevard.
While they checked Fowler's information, they found that the 23-year-old had an outstanding warrant in Newport News. Officers also found a handgun behind the driver's seat.
Police ran a check and found that the gun was stolen from somewhere in Gloucester.
Fowler, who lives in the 100 Block of Alan Dr., faces a charge of Receive Stolen or Aid in Concealing a Firearm. Officers also served him the outstanding warrant for Assault and Battery on Family Member.
Although police detained a passenger in the car, they did not charge him.
