Two 7-Eleven robberies believed to be connected

(Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police believe two separate 7-Eleven robberies in Newport News were committed by the same suspects.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6 at the 7-Eleven located at 13400 Jefferson Avenue. The on-duty clerks told police two men entered the store and robbed them at gunpoint.

After getting money from the cash registers, the suspects took several packs of cigarettes and then exited, heading southbound.

Two days later shortly after 1 a.m., police were called to the 7-Eleven at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. The clerks there told officers a man entered the store around 12:40 a.m., brandishing a silver handgun. He approached the counter and demanded money at gunpoint.

Within seconds, a second masked suspect entered, walked around the back of the register, and took cash and cigarettes. As they exited, they took a cell phone from a patron on the sidewalk who was just entering the business.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

During the investigation, police spotted and pursued the suspect vehicle. The suspects fled on foot in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.

Based on the suspect and vehicle descriptions, police believe the suspects in the two robberies are the same individuals.

Police provided the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect #1 : Black male, 20-25 years old, masked, 175-180 pounds, wearing all black, armed for a black in color handgun.

: Black male, 20-25 years old, masked, 175-180 pounds, wearing all black, armed for a black in color handgun. Suspect #2: Black male, 20-25 years old, masked and gloved, wearing all black, a little shorter than suspect #1.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

