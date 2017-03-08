Two hurt in overnight drive-by shooting

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in Newport News.

Two men were shot in the leg at 33rd Street and Madison Avenue just after 11 pm Tuesday.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victims are 24 and 25 years old.

Police are looking for a dark colored vehicle that was at the scene of a shooting.

Anyone with information to this incident is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP .

