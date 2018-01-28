Two men injured in Newport News shooting

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two men were shot around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the 32-year-old and 24-year-old were walking from a nearby store in the 700 block of 48th Street when they were approached by a silver or light-colored SUV.

Someone inside the vehicle started shooting and hit both men before fleeing the area.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

