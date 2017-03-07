Two men plead guilty to 'Mystery Shopper' fraud scheme

(Photo: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two men pleaded guilty to charges related to their roles in a 'Mystery Shoppers' fraud scheme.

Christie Easter, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Toheeb Odoffin, 28, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, in 2012 federal law enforcement agents began an investigation into an extensive scheme that operated nationally and internationally.

The investigation determined that participants in the scheme, including Easter and Odoffin, recruited people throughout the United States via email to serve as “Mystery Shoppers”. They allegedly promised people that they would receive financial instruments, such as a cashier’s check or Postal money order, to evaluate the services of certain money transmission services, including Western Union and Money Gram.

Once a recruited individual, or “Mystery Shopper,” responded to the email solicitation with interest, the conspirators would obtain personal identification information from the Mystery Shopper, which was then placed on the counterfeit cashier’s check or Postal money order.

The conspirators would then mail the Mystery Shoppers a counterfeit cashier’s check or Postal money order for the Mystery Shopper to negotiate at their own bank, keeping a portion of the payment for their services.

The Mystery Shopper would then wire the majority of the funds to conspirators or other recruited individuals who retrieved the transmitted funds.

Easter and Odoffin are facing minimum of two years in prison, and a maximum penalty of 32 years.

