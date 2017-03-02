Two Newport News firefighters recognized for achievements

(Photo: Newport News Fire Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two Newport News firefighters received top honors at the Virginia Fire Rescue Conference.

Lieutenant Sidney Lucas, a Navy veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, received the Governor's Fire Service award and was named the Virginia Firefighter of the Year.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Lee was awarded the Executive Fire Officer certification from the National Fire Academy.

“We are so very proud of Assistant Fire Chief Robert Lee and Lieutenant Sidney Lucas for these outstanding accomplishments,” said Newport News Fire Chief R. B. Alley. “Their leadership, commitment and service to the citizens of Newport News truly benefit our community.”

