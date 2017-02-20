Two recovering after overnight shooting in Newport News

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people are recovering after shots were fired in Newport News overnight.

Police say they were called out to the 100 block of Mytilene Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday after a woman said she had been shot in the ankle.

The 27-year-old told officers she was standing in front of her apartment when she heard gun shots. Then she realized her ankle had been grazed from one of the bullets. She said she did not see anyone else, but did see a red car with tinted windows leaving the area, but was unable to say who was in the vehicle or if it was involved in the shooting.

Shortly after midnight, police were dispatched to a local hospital for another shooting victim who had arrived at the emergency room. The victim, a 28-year-old man, told officers he had been visiting the female victim when he was shot in the leg.

The victim could not -- or would not -- provide any information regarding a possible suspect.

The injury does not appear to be life threatening.

(© 2017 WVEC)