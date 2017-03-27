Woman faces drug, weapons charges after call about fight in Newport News

Christina Gail Price (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Christina Gail Price, 34, faces drug and weapons charges after police received a call about a fight involving her.

Officers were in the 100 block of Republic Road Sunday morning after someone contacted them to say that Price pulled out a gun during a domestic argument.

Police said after they arrived, Price was taking a cigarette out of her purse. An officer noticed a glass device typically used to smoke crack cocaine in the purse.

Police took the purse. They found a gun which Price said she carried for protection. They also recovered a switchblade.

Officers arrested Price, charging her with Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

