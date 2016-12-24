Woman found shot inside overturned car in Newport News

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News police are investigating after a car was found flipped on its side Friday night in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

A call came in reporting the accident at 11:48 p.m. Officers arrived to find a car that had flipped over on its side with three people inside.

Police say a female in the front passenger seat had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of possible life threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the female victim's gunshot wound are unknown at this time, according to police.