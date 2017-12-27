Woman shot while driving in Newport News; police investigating

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 25-year-old woman was shot in her leg while driving on Dec. 26.

Police said they were called to the intersection of 48th Street and Madison Avenue around 9 p.m. for the incident.

The victim told officers she was making a U-turn south of 48th Street when she heard about three gunshots and noticed a black and silver SUV.

She was unable to identify any of the people in the vehicle.

Her car was struck in the driver's front and rear door and the driver's rear tire.

Police said her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. She was taken to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

