Woman taken to hospital after being found in retention pond

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Medics took a woman to the hospital after someone spotted her in a retention pond Monday afternoon.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said that emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation around 4:15 p.m.

Crews got to Pinnacle Circle in Meridian Parkside Apartments where they found the 29-year-old woman.

Emergency workers removed her from the water.

Maynard told 13News Now the incident did not appear to be suspicious.

