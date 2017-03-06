Woman taken to hospital after being found in retention pond

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Medics took a woman to the hospital after someone spotted her in a retention pond Monday afternoon.
Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said that emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation around 4:15 p.m.
Crews got to Pinnacle Circle in Meridian Parkside Apartments where they found the 29-year-old woman.
Emergency workers removed her from the water.
Maynard told 13News Now the incident did not appear to be suspicious.
