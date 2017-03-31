12-year-old boy shot in Norfok; suffers non-life threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being found shot inside his home on Goff St. Thursday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a gunshot disturbance call in the 1300 block of Goff St.

They found the child inside his home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed him to Children's Hospital for The King's Daughters for treatment.

He is expected to be okay.

Investigators learned the child was inside his home when a shooting took place outside in the parking lot adjacent to the residence.

One bullet entered the home and struck the child.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but authorities encourage anyone with any information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

