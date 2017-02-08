18-year-old gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

News10 (Photo: News10)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old gunshot victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Wednesday morning.

Police said the man walked into the hospital around 6:15 a.m. with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, detectives do not know where the man was shot, or by whom.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

