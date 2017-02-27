21-year-old shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured, Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of W. 42nd St. just before 11:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

