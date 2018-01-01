3 people displaced following fire at senior living facility

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people are displaced after a fire breaks out at a senior living complex in Norfolk.

Firefighters said they were called to the Cromwell House after a small fire started on the second floor.

The sprinkler system knocked down the flames, but one person had to go to the hospital.

Officials tell us one apartment has fire damage, while two others have water damage.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

