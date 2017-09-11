WVEC
7-Eleven store clerk shot during attempted robbery

Norfolk 7-Eleven store clerk shot during attempted robbery

Staff , WVEC 6:49 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An attempted overnight robbery at a Norfolk 7-Eleven has ended with a clerk shot.

It happened around 3:10 Tuesday morning at the store on Colley Avenue and West 38th Street. Police dispatch said the clerk has a gunshot wound to the arm, but should be OK.

After the shooting, the suspect took off, and did not get away with any cash.

Both Norfolk and Old Dominion University Police are investigating.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

