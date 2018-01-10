$7.57 Nauticus tickets for the 757

wisconsinatnauticus_norfolkimage.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you live in the 757 area code, you can visit Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin at a discounted price very soon!

From January 18 to February 28, admission is $7.57. That's nearly half the price of regular admission.

People with out-of-area phone numbers who live in Hampton Roads can also take advantage of the discount.

Just bring in proof that you live in the area.

Family memberships are $75.70 through February 28 as well. The membership covers up to two adults and four children.

Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin are open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon 5 p.m.

For more information, call 757-664-1000.

