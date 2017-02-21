After Burfoot: Who's in charge at Norfolk Treasurer's Office?

Anthony Burfoot (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Anthony Burfoot has officially been suspended from his post as Norfolk City Treasurer.

The decision came down on Friday, and took effect at 5 o'clock Monday night.

But now that Burfoot is on the sidelines, the question remains: who's in charge of the Norfolk Treasure's Office

Right now, Norfolk Circuit Judge Everett Martin hasn't appointed anyone in Burfoot's place.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, not even the city attorney, Burfoot's laywer, or the person who petitioned for the suspension are sure as to who will take over.

However, Burfoot's lawyer Andrew Sacks went on to say he assumed the deputy treasurer, amy Ortega, would take over in the time being.

Burfoot was found guilty in December of selling his votes while he served on City Council and for lying about it, but he continued to come to work as the city's treasurer. Under Virginia law, an official convicted of a felony can stay in office while appeals are being heard. But a judge can suspend him.

When he suspended Burfoot on Friday, Judge Martin wrote "there will be further erosion of the trust" of city residents had Burfoot continued to serve.

Burfoot's sentencing in federal court is scheduled for April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

