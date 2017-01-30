Anthony Burfoot remains city treasurer, despite corruption conviction

Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Many people believe being found guilty of corruption would be enough to get a politician kicked out of office. However, as people in Norfolk have discovered, that’s not the case.

Anthony Burfoot is still the city’s treasurer, two months after he was found guilty of taking bribes from developers.

Even before Burfoot went to trial, voters got enough signatures to try and kick him out of office. It is a recall effort that is in limbo, because of a loophole in the Virginia code.

In Virginia, a criminal conviction doesn’t automatically mean a constitutional officer has to leave office. A court can only remove an elected official if that person is accused of wrongdoing in that specific role. Burfoot is convicted of corruption from his time as a city councilman, not as treasurer. That means there may not be much of a case to remove him from office.

“The standard of removal is not fitness. The people have to demonstrate he has misused or neglected his office to the detriment or the harm or dysfunction of the office,” said Mike Herring, Special Prosecutor assigned to Burfoot’s recall trial.

Part of the Virginia state code reads “any person holding any public office of honor, profit, or trust in this Commonwealth who is convicted of a felony or any offense for which registration is required and for whom all rights of appeal under Virginia law have expired, shall by such final conviction forfeit his office or post.”

The words “all rights of appeal have expired” are critical in this case. Burfoot is fighting his conviction, an appeals process that could take years to unfold. Until that is over, he’s allowed to stay in office.

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge said it was premature to rule on the recall efforts, because Burfoot has not been sentenced yet and plans to appeal the verdict.

“I think they now realize they elected the wrong guy to the office and they want him gone. A federal jury has determined he was capable of engaging in felonious conduct but he is entitled to due process,” Herring said.

A judge can step in to suspend a constitutional officer during an appeals process, but only for crimes involving drugs, sex offenses or murder.

“It seems like a double standard. Some crimes are worse than other crimes when it comes to the public’s ability to trust you as a public servant,” said Quentin Kidd, Christopher Newport University political analyst.

Although providing honest services is the one thing elected officials agree to do when they’re sworn into office, there isn’t a word in the code that addresses corruption.

“The law in this case essentially says public corruption isn’t as serious as some of these other crimes,” said Kidd.

Steve Heretick wants to put an end to that.

“I and a lot of people think they should not be serving in office as a paid public servant while that process is unfolding,” Heretick said.

The delegate from Portsmouth introduced a bill that would immediately suspend an elected official like Burfoot after any conviction, regardless of any appeals process.

“Fortunately this is not a common occurrence, but I think it did point out a hole in the law that nobody really knew was there,” said Heretick.

Since his indictment, Burfoot has maintained his innocence. His attorney says removing Burfoot from office before any sentencing or final conviction is premature.

“We live in a democracy and don’t just remove people from office who have been elected for just any reason. That would just be a dangerous precedent,” said Andrew Sacks, Burfoot’s defense attorney.

Even though an appeals process could take years, Burfoot’s term as Norfolk City Treasurer ends in November.

Burfoot is set to be sentenced April 17th in Norfolk Federal Court.

