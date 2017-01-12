WVEC
Anthony Burfoot's attorney files motion for new trial

Staff , WVEC 8:42 AM. EST January 12, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot has officially filed a motion for a new trial.

According to his attorney, the motion claims jurors did not follow instructions and did not properly review evidence before reaching a verdict.

Burfoot was accused of receiving at least $475,000 in bribes and kickbacks between 2005 and 2011. Prior to being the city treasurer, Burfoot served as Norfolk's vice mayor and was also a city councilman.

Last month, Burfoot was found guilty of six counts of federal corruption.

Burfoot was facing eight total charges, including:

  • Conspiracy to commit honest Services Wire Fraud: Guilty
  • Honest services Wire Fraud: Guilty
  • Conspiracy to obtain Property under Color of Official right: Guilty
  • Obtaining property under color of official right: Guilty

Burfoot was also facing four charges of perjury, but was only found guilty of two of those charges. He could now face up to over 50 years in prison.

