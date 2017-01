Breaking News (Photo: WXIA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police say they are on scene of a barricade situation in the 7900 block of Shore Drive.

Authorities say a person is armed with a gun at an Econo Lodge hotel. Right now, southbound lanes of the 7900 block of Shore Drive is shut down. Expect traffic delays in the area.

(© 2017 WVEC)