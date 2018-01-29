Arrest made for deadly shooting in Campostella

Norfolk police charged Jahmel A. Hicks, 21, in the shooting death of 20-year-old Antonio I. Parker that happened on January 28, 2018. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – Detectives said Monday that they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Campostella on Sunday.

Jahmel A. Hicks, 21, faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Officers said Hicks shot and killed 20-year-old Antonio I. Parker on Cedar Street. Police found Parker inside an apartment with a gunshot wound just after 5:15 p.m. after they received a call about gunfire in the area.

Medics took Parker, of the 800 block of Cedar St.,to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died.

Hicks, who lives in the 1600 block of Berkley Ave., is in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

