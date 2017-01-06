As blizzard approaches, police search for violent fugitive

Khiree Akeem Smith (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A manhunt is underway for a fugitive in Norfolk who police say is armed and dangerous.

24-year-old Khiree Akeem Smith is charged with multiple felonies following a violent domestic dispute on Thursday.

Police say Smith got into a fight with the mother of their children, which turned physical. Smith allegedly forced the mother and their two young children into a car at gunpoint, where police say he threatened to shoot the family.

The mother was forced out of the vehicle a short time later, and she contacted police. The two children were found unharmed early Friday morning, but Smith remains on the run.

Police say Smith is charged with:

Abduction (3 counts)

Use of a firearm in the Commission of a Felony (3 counts)

Felony Child Endangerment (2 counts)

Smith is described as approximately 6'3" and 165 pounds. He has a medium complexion, black hair worn in dreadlocks and brown eyes. Last seen, he had slight facial hair shaved into a goatee.

Police say Smith is a Norfolk resident and known to frequent the 3500 block of Seay Avenue.

If you have any information about Smith's whereabouts, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.