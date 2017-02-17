State Auditor: Auditing Norfolk Sheriff's Office would be unusual

Colonel Joseph Baron will be sworn in as the new Sheriff of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The state's auditor of public accounts has responded to new Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron's request to to audit the entire sheriff's office, calling it "outside the normal scope of our duties."

Baron requested the audit following word of a federal investigation into the the sheriff's office and his predecessor, Bob McCabe.

Baron was sworn into office on February 1.

In a letter responding to Baron's request, state auditor Martha S. Mavredes says her office would need to get special permission from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission if her office were to carry out such an audit.

While not outright denying Baron's request, Mavredes instead suggests the sheriff work with the City of Norfolk's finance officials instead with their annual audit of the city.

After receiving the letter, Sheriff Baron told 13News Now, "We will be looking into other options and seeing what might be available to us in the coming weeks."

