Azalea Gardens Middle School briefly evacuated due to bathroom fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Azalea Gardens Middle School students and staff had to evacuate for about 25 minutes, after a small fire was found in one of the bathrooms.

Khalilah LeGrand with the Norfolk Public Schools says an alert was sent out to parents and guardians.

According to the alert, the fire was found in a female restroom on the second floor of the school at around 12:30 p.m.

After the fire alarm was engaged, all students and staff were evacuated.

The Norfolk Fire Department gave an 'all-clear' at about 12:55 p.m.

No word on what started the fire.

