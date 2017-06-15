Baby porcupine finds new home at the Virginia Zoo

"Chompers" is the first African Crested Porcupine baby at the Virginia Zoo.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- He’s only six pounds and two-months-old, but Chompers is already making a big impression at the Virginia Zoological Park in Norfolk.

He is the first African Crested Porcupine baby ever to be raised at the zoo.

“His parents didn’t take care of him very well,” said zoo Veterinarian Dr. Colleen Clabbers. “We decided to raise him ourselves.”

Chompers got his name from chewing on just about everything. Clabbers say that’s typical for the rodent.

But she also says he has a big personality.

“He’s such a character,” said Clabbers. “We love him.”

Clabbers and her team will socialize the porcupine to become an animal ambassador for the zoo. He will assist in educational programs.

For now, he’s enjoying his youth and the extra attention.

“He’ll jump, he’ll run, he’ll spin,” said Clabbers. “Chases us if he’s in the mood.”

