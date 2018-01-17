Bahamas, anyone? Carnival Cruise Lines coming back to Norfolk

Carnival Triumph (Photo: Carnival Cruise Lines)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Carnival Triumph will be sailing into Hampton Roads, marking the return of Carnival Cruise Lines to Norfolk.

The 2,754-passenger ship will carry people to the Bahamas in 2019.

“Carnival is a valued and highly respected partner,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. "We're thrilled to welcome the world’s largest cruise line and its many guests back to Norfolk.”

Carnival Cruise Lines has sailed out of Norfolk 15 of the past 16 years. A scheduling issue caused the cruise line to bypass Norfolk this year.

Carnival Triumph will depart Norfolk for two, 5-Day Bahamas sailings on May 12 and May 17, and a series of 6-Day Bahamas sailings on May 6, October 14, and October 20.

Other cruise lines scheduled to make port-of-call visits to Norfolk in 2018 and 2019 include Princess, AIDA Cruises, Silversea Cruises, TUI Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.

