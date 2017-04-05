Bed bugs found at Lake Taylor High School; entire building to be treated

Power is out at Lake Taylor HS in Norfolk (Photo: Lake Taylor HS Website)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Public Schools said it will treat the entire Lake Taylor High School building after inspections turned up several bed bugs.

School division spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand said there were several sightings of the bugs during the past two weeks.

LeGrand said that the situation was not considered an infestation, adding that only one bed bug was sighted in each instance/location.

The dates of the sightings:

March 23

March 28

March 31

April 4

April 5

The principal of Lake Taylor High School notified the community of the situation through robocalls.

The school will be treated by a licensed pest control specialist this weekend.

